US
3 min read
Trump acknowledges his approval ratings went down, but claims they went up with 'smart people'
Reuters/Ipsos poll this week shows Trump's approval ratings fell to 38%, the lowest since he returned to office.
Trump acknowledges his approval ratings went down, but claims they went up with 'smart people'
"So, my poll numbers just went down, but with smart people they've gone way up," Trump said in Washington on Wednesday. / AP
November 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump did something he has rarely done: he admitted his poll numbers had gone down.

Trump, under pressure over his handling of the high cost of living and the investigation into the late disgraced convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alluded to difficulties with his political base in an otherwise exuberant speech to business leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia.

His approval rating fell to 38 percent, the lowest since his return to office, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found this week.

"So, my poll numbers just went down, but with smart people they've gone way up," he said in Washington on Wednesday.

In Trump's telling, his standing has taken a hit from conservative allies who disagree with his view that some skilled foreign workers will be needed to help develop critical industries domestically.

"I always take a little heat from my people, the people that love me and the people that I love," Trump said. "They happen to be toward the right of centre, toward the right. Sometimes they're way right."

Some conservatives blame immigration for taking away jobs from US citizens, suppressing their wages and denying Americans the ability to compete in fast-growing industries, including advanced manufacturing.

Trump, generally an immigration hardliner himself, says foreign workers help train American workers for jobs in those industries.

"They're unbelievable patriots, but they just don't understand our people have to be taught," Trump said, referring to his allies. "This is something they've never done."

RECOMMENDED

Inflation

Reuters/Ipsos polling regularly shows Trump's approval is lower among college-educated Americans than among those who did not graduate from college.

In this week's poll, just 33 percent of respondents with a college degree or more approved of Trump's job performance, while 42 percent of those without college degrees approved.

Trump also addressed inflation, a major concern for voters, who give him low marks on the issue.

Just 26 percent of Americans say Trump is doing a good job at managing the cost of living, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Trump laid blame for inflation on Democrats, adding that, "now we have a beautiful, normal inflation - it's gonna come down over the next few months a little bit more."

The US government shutdown has delayed recent data on consumer prices, but inflation has been running above the Federal Reserve's target since former President Joe Biden held office.

Trump made no mention of the other major political issue dogging his administration.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package