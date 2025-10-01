The Global Sumud Flotilla that is sailing to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza has announced that its vessels are now around 121 nautical miles (225 kilometres) from the besieged enclave.

“Unidentified vessels approached a number of boats in the Flotilla, some with their lights off,” the flotilla said early Wednesday in a statement on Telegram.

“Participants applied security protocols in preparation for an interception. The vessels have now left the Flotilla,” it added. “We continue to sail to Gaza approaching the 120 nautical mile mark, near the area where previous flotillas have been intercepted and/or attacked.”

“The number of drones over our ships has doubled, and jamming of the internet and radio is greater than usual. We are all prepared for the moment of interception, whether tonight or tomorrow,” Wael Naouar, a spokesperson for the flotilla’s Maghreb fleet, said on Facebook earlier.

Unknown reconnaissance drones are also flying at medium altitude over the sailing area of the Sumud Flotilla in Mediterranean waters, an Al Jazeera correspondent on board the flotilla reported.

An Israeli Navy ship has been detected 80 kilometres (50 miles) near the Global Sumud Flotilla, Turkish activist Muhammed Salih said from the sailing boat Adagio earlier.

"High-risk zone”

"We have now entered the high-risk zone, the area where previous flotillas have been attacked and/or intercepted," the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a post on Telegram on Wednesday.

“We were already expecting an Israeli interception or attack this evening or tomorrow night. Most likely, it will happen tonight. We are on high alert. Everyone has put on their life jackets and is waiting ready on deck,” Salih said in a video on Instagram.