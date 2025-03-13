“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you.”

So reads The White House web page dedicated to the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on January 29. The order, according to the US administration, aims to take “forceful and unprecedented steps” to combat anti-Semitism on college campuses and in public spaces.

In the accompanying fact sheet, Trump accuses these “resident aliens” of “celebrating Hamas’ mass rape, kidnapping, and murder,” as well as obstructing synagogues, assaulting worshippers, and vandalising American monuments and statues.



Critics, however, argue that the sweeping language of the order and its implementation serve as a direct assault on pro-Palestinian activism and free speech rights in the US.

Targeted crackdown?



Just weeks after the order’s signing, on March 10, Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist at New York City's Columbia University, was detained.

Trump took to social media to brand Khalil, a “Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student”, despite the fact that Khalil, a permanent US resident with a green card, had not been formally charged with a crime.

His arrest was met with swift international backlash from civil liberties organisations, lawyers and academics, who condemned it as an alarming breach of First Amendment rights.

To date, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has offered only vague reasoning for Khalil’s detention.

A post on X alleges that “Khalil led activities aligned with Hamas, a designated terrorist organisation.”

The decision relies on a rarely-used immigration law that grants the Secretary of State the authority to deem a non-citizen’s presence in the US “incompatible with foreign policy,” thereby making them eligible for removal.



However, no concrete evidence has been presented by the White House against Khalil, and a federal judge has temporarily paused his deportation after ruling that the case lacked sufficient legal grounds.



ADL influence



While the federal government has taken an aggressive stance against pro-Palestinian student activism, much of the current climate on campuses has been shaped by the influence of powerful pro-Israel lobbying organisations.



One of the most prominent is the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a group widely recognised as the leading pro-Israel advocacy force in US domestic policy.

Just two days ahead of Khalil’s arrest, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt publicly stated that he had been “engaging directly” with Columbia University officials to address efforts to combat anti-Semitism on campus.

“Just yesterday I went to campus to meet firsthand with Jewish students and heard stories of harassment and intimidation,” Greenblatt wrote on X on March 8.

He further called on Columbia to collaborate more actively with state and federal law enforcement, ensuring that students accused of antisemitic behaviour face not only disciplinary action from the university but also “real-world consequences for breaking the law.”



Two days later, Khalil was arrested—raising questions about whether external lobbying efforts played a role in shaping the administration’s response to pro-Palestinian activism.



Secretive disciplinary system



At the time of his arrest, Khalil was already under investigation by Columbia’s Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) – a secretive disciplinary body established to address harassment and discrimination complaints.

However, numerous reports suggest the OIE functions less like a neutral body addressing discrimination and more like an internal prosecution system targeting student dissent on Israel-Palestine conflict.

On March 4, an investigation by Drop Site News revealed that students accused of misconduct were required to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to see the evidence against them, effectively silencing them from discussing their cases publicly.