Türkiye has slammed an intervention by Israeli forces against a flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza as an act of piracy and a violation of international law.

The intervention against the Freedom Flotilla, which included Turkish nationals and lawmakers, showed that the "genocidal" Israeli government targeted all peaceful measures and heightened tensions in the region while damaging peace efforts, Türkiye’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ankara said that all initiatives were being taken to secure the release of Turkish citizens. The foreign ministry said it was coordinating with other countries regarding their citizens as well.