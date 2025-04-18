WORLD
US court limits Musk's DOGE access to critical data
The order is the latest legal challenge to Musk and DOGE's drive to slash outgoings deemed wasteful or contrary to President Donald Trump's policies.
US judge limits Musk's DOGE access to social security data / AP
April 18, 2025

A US judge has ruled to restrict access to Americans' social security data for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after unions raised concerns about the unelected billionaire's sweeping powers.

District Judge Ellen Hollander's order on Thursday bans DOGE staff from accessing data containing information that could personally identify Americans, such as their Social Security number, medical history, or bank records.

Hollander ruled that the Social Security Administration (SSA) can only give redacted or anonymised records to DOGE employees who have completed background checks and training on federal laws, regulations and privacy policies.

It comes after SSA chief Michelle King reportedly quit in February over DOGE's requests to access Social Security recipient information.

The case was brought by a group of unions who argued that the agency had "opened its data systems to unauthorised personnel" from DOGE, with disregard for the privacy of millions of Americans.

A lightning rod

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) praised the ruling as "important".

"Today's decision provides significant relief and is essential in halting DOGE's unlawful and dangerous overreach," the union of civil servants said in a statement Thursday.

DOGE staff must also delete any non-anonymised Social Security data in their possession since Trump took office in January, according to the order.

They can only access Social Security data that personally identifies Americans in specific cases where approval is granted by a court.

In those cases, requesting access to personal information to "search for fraud or waste" would not be a sufficient reason.

DOGE has become a lightning rod over its murky legal standing and questions about Musk's conflicts of interest and public accountability as an unelected figure pushing radical change.

