WORLD
1 min read
Romanian right-wing candidate wins first round of presidential elections
As no candidate garnered the 50%+1 required majority to be elected, the country will hold a second round of elections on May 18.
Romanian right-wing candidate wins first round of presidential elections
Romanian hard-right presidential candidate George Simion said he would not betray the confidence Romanians had placed in him. / Reuters
May 4, 2025

Hard-right candidate George Simion won the first round of Romania’s presidential election re-run on Sunday by a large margin.

Simion, the candidate of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), received more than 40.2 percent with over 98 percent of the votes counted, according to the Romanian Permanent Electoral Authority.

He was followed by the centrist mayor of the capital city of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, with over 20.8 percent.

Fellow Centrist Crin Antonescu of the ruling Social Democratic Party was third with nearly 20.5 percent.

As no candidate garnered the 50%+1 required majority to be elected, the country will hold a second round of elections on May 18.

Recommended

The 38-year-old Simion is known for his controversial remarks reflecting his ultra-nationalist and Eurosceptic views.

On Nov. 24, 2024, Romania held its first round of presidential elections, which were won by far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Gorgescu.

But Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the results as well as a run-off scheduled for Dec. 8, saying the election process was manipulated in favour of Georgescu by a Russia-backed campaign.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal