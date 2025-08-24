WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces withdraw from Palestinian town after 3-day raid in occupied West Bank
Illegal Israeli settlers stage attacks on Palestinians and their property across occupied West Bank
Israeli forces withdraw from Palestinian town after 3-day raid in occupied West Bank
Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers remained stationed nearby despite pulling out from the town. / AA
August 24, 2025

Israeli army forces withdrew on Sunday from the Palestinian town of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction after a three-day military assault, witnesses said.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers remained stationed nearby despite pulling out from the town.

The army started the offensive on the village on Thursday, an assault described by residents as “revenge-driven.”

Dozens of Palestinians were arrested, including local councillor Amin Abu Alia, and hundreds of olive trees were uprooted during the raid.

According to the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli authorities issued a military order to remove trees across 297 dunams (roughly 297,000 square meters) of Al-Mughayyir’s land, citing security pretexts to benefit illegal settlement expansion.

Recommended

Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers carried out a series of attacks on Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

Illegal settler violence was reported in Hebron, Jericho, Ramallah, and Nablus, the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said in a statement.

According to Palestinian figures, illegal settlers carried out 466 attacks in the occupied West Bank in July alone, killing four Palestinians, forcibly displacing two Bedouin communities, and attempting to establish 15 new outposts.

At least 1,014 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza