Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has requested acquittal in the final stage of his trial over an alleged coup attempt to overturn the 2022 election victory of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In a 197-page submission to the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro’s lawyers said he "is innocent of all positions presented in the complaint" and that there is a "complete lack of evidence."
"The former president did not engage in any conduct with the objective of preventing or hindering the inauguration of the then-elected president," the filing said.
"On the contrary, he always defended and reaffirmed democracy and the rule of law."
Bolsonaro, 70, is accused of attempting to abolish the democratic state, orchestrating a coup d’etat, and other crimes.
If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison. The trial is expected to conclude in September.
The right-wing former leader has denied wrongdoing, calling the case a political persecution.
Bolsonaro remains under house arrest after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled he violated a ban on using social media. In recent weeks, he has been ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor, had his phones seized, and been barred from making calls.
Six other defendants are also charged, accused of forming an armed criminal organisation, attempting the violent abolition of the democratic state, and a coup d’etat.
The case has drawn international attention. Bolsonaro’s son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, has led a campaign to have the judges in the case arrested.
US President Donald Trump has linked a proposed 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports and possible economic sanctions against Justice de Moraes to what he described as a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also criticised the prosecution.
Bolsonaro’s supporters claim the charges are part of a broader attempt to sideline him politically ahead of future elections.
His opponents argue that the case is a crucial test of Brazil’s democratic resilience following the unrest that marked the aftermath of the 2022 election.