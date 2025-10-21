Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over the bodies of two more Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

A statement from Israeli forces on Tuesday confirmed that the ICRC had received two coffins containing the remains of captives.

"According to information provided by the ICRC, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to Israeli troops in Gaza," the military said in a statement.

Hamas said earlier that it would hand over the remains of two Israeli hostages tonight after they were recovered from under the rubble.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 14 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.