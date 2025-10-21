WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over remains of two more Israeli captives to ICRC
Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 14 more captives.
Bodies of 2 Israeli hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza. / AA Archief
October 21, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over the bodies of two more Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

A statement from Israeli forces on Tuesday confirmed that the ICRC had received two coffins containing the remains of captives.

"According to information provided by the ICRC, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to Israeli troops in Gaza," the military said in a statement.

Hamas said earlier that it would hand over the remains of two Israeli hostages tonight after they were recovered from under the rubble.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 14 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Hamas said last week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to keep the Rafah border crossing closed constitutes a “blatant” violation of a ceasefire agreement and a “repudiation” of commitments made to mediators.

The Palestinian resistance group also said that the closure of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza would cause significant delays in the handover of captive remains.

Under the deal aimed at ending Israel’s two-year war on Gaza, Israel is to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

