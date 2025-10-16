The Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) think-tank hosted the Türkiye-Indonesia Partnership Forum on Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara, where participants discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Organised to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Indonesia, the forum featured two sessions attended by diplomats, academics and bureaucrats from both countries.

In his opening remarks, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu said the partnership forum would serve as “a new milestone” in the growing relations between the two countries.

Despite “profound changes” in the global economy, Tuzcu underlined that Türkiye and Indonesia, which are both members of the G20, have demonstrated strong resilience and managed to sustain their growth rates.

He emphasised that Indonesia, the largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is advancing toward becoming a regional hub and is increasingly integrating into global value chains.

Related TRT World - Türkiye signs deal to export 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia

‘Strategic partners’

Indonesia’s Consul General in Istanbul, Darianto Harsono, emphasised the growing importance of green energy, digital transformation and automation by 2050, highlighting defence cooperation as a key area in Türkiye-Indonesia ties.

He noted that the partnership continues to strengthen, combining Indonesia’s resource wealth with Türkiye’s technological capacity, and underscored the two nations’ shared responsibility as Global South leaders to advance inclusive innovation.

The afternoon session, titled “Bilateral and Sectoral Relations,” brought together Korkut Gungen, Acting Director General for Bilateral Political Affairs at the Turkish Foreign Ministry; Dinna Prapto Raharja, Executive Director of Synergy Policies; and Prof. Anak Agung Banyu Perwita from the Indonesian Defense University.