WAR ON GAZA
Macron says Gaza civilians and Israeli hostages cannot be left in Netanyahu's hands
French president says annexing the occupied West Bank would cross 'red line' and urges US to pressure Israel.
Macron: Netanyahu's first priority is not the release of hostages, otherwise he would not have launched the latest offensive on Gaza City. / AP
September 25, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its handling of the Gaza genocide, saying the fate of civilians and hostages should not be "left in the hands of those for whom the release of hostages is not a priority."

"Netanyahu's first priority is not the release of hostages, otherwise he would not have launched the latest offensive on Gaza City, nor would he have struck negotiators in Qatar," Macron told public broadcaster FRANCE 24 on Wednesday.

He stressed that "total war kills civilians, it does not destroy Hamas," adding that despite repeated Israeli strikes the Palestinian group remains capable of fighting.

Macron reiterated France’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza and said recognition of a Palestinian state was intended to revive the peace process.

The French president also urged the United States, "the one country with very concrete means to exert pressure," to push Israel to change course.

If Washington fails to act, Macron said, EU countries would have to consider sanctions.

He warned that any Israeli move to annex the occupied West Bank would cross a "red line" for France, and cautioned that closing the French consulate in Jerusalem would be a "grave mistake."

SOURCE:AA
