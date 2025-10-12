SPORT
Türkiye crushes Bulgaria 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Players of Türkiye celebrate the victory after the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifier Group E match between Bulgaria and Türkiye. / AA
October 12, 2025

Türkiye has defeated Bulgaria 6-1 on Saturday in their third Group E match of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, played in Sofia.

The goals that secured the victory were scored by Arda Guler in the 11th minute, Viktor Popov’s own goal in the 49th minute, Kenan Yildiz in the 51st and 56th minutes, Zeki Celik in the 65th minute, and Irfan Can Kahveci in the 90+3 minute.

Bulgaria scored with Radoslav Kirilov in the 13th minute.

The result marks Türkiye’s second win in Group E, keeping them firmly in contention for qualification.

Türkiye will next face Georgia on Tuesday in their upcoming World Cup qualifier.

SOURCE:AA
