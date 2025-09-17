Renowned celebrities have appeared in a video ahead of a major fundraising concert for Palestine, set to take place on Wednesday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The "Together for Palestine" video featured Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix and Javier Bardem urging people to speak out on behalf of Palestinians.

"We know that the leaders of this country are complicit in the mass murder of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank," the group said in the video, calling for greater awareness and solidarity.

The concert aims to raise millions of dollars for Palestinian-led organisations working on the frontline of the crisis in Gaza, including Taawon, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Palestine Medical Relief Society.

It will be livestreamed on YouTube, combining musical performances with speeches from celebrities, doctors, journalists, aid workers and people working in Gaza.

Florence Pugh, Khalid Abdalla, Benedict Cumberbatch and UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese are also expected to appear.