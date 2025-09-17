WAR ON GAZA
'Together for Palestine': Celebrities unite in video ahead of Palestine fundraising concert
Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy and Joaquin Phoenix among stars supporting Wembley event for Gaza aid.
Thousands of demonstrators stage a rally in London to support Gaza / AA
September 17, 2025

Renowned celebrities have appeared in a video ahead of a major fundraising concert for Palestine, set to take place on Wednesday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The "Together for Palestine" video featured Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix and Javier Bardem urging people to speak out on behalf of Palestinians.

"We know that the leaders of this country are complicit in the mass murder of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank," the group said in the video, calling for greater awareness and solidarity.

The concert aims to raise millions of dollars for Palestinian-led organisations working on the frontline of the crisis in Gaza, including Taawon, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Palestine Medical Relief Society.

It will be livestreamed on YouTube, combining musical performances with speeches from celebrities, doctors, journalists, aid workers and people working in Gaza.

Florence Pugh, Khalid Abdalla, Benedict Cumberbatch and UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese are also expected to appear.

Organisers said the event is intended not only to raise funds but also to amplify Palestinian voices.

"This is about supporting those who are saving lives under the most difficult conditions, and ensuring the world does not look away," one organiser said.

Gaza has faced intensified bombardment and blockade since October 2023, with humanitarian groups warning of severe shortages of food, medicine and electricity.

Aid agencies have described conditions as catastrophic, with hospitals struggling to cope.

International artists and public figures have increasingly spoken out against the war, with many joining calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to what rights groups describe as collective punishment of Palestinians.

Wednesday’s event marks one of the largest cultural gatherings in Europe in support of Palestinian relief efforts, highlighting the role of art and celebrity activism in drawing attention to humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:AA
