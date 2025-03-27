ISLAMOPHOBIA
3 min read
After Signalgate, Hegseth sparks uproar with 'Kafir' (infidel) tattoo on arm
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ignites controversy after revealing a tattoo on his right arm that reads "كافر" in Arabic — a word Muslims believe will be etched on the forehead of Dajjal, the Islamic equivalent of the Christian Antichrist.
After Signalgate, Hegseth sparks uproar with 'Kafir' (infidel) tattoo on arm
March 27, 2025

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has once again drawn controversy and backlash over his new "kafir" tattoo, which many say is Islamophobic.

Hegseth posted pictures on his X account where he joined the SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One (SDVT-1) at a joint base in Pearl Harbor. One of the pictures showed a new tattoo on his upper arm that reads " كافر" or "kafir", the Arabic word for infidel or disbeliever.

Many people have picked up on the tattoo, arguing it's an Islamophobic symbol from the man overseeing the US army.

"Hegseth just got a kafir (كافر) tattoo under his Deus Vult tattoo—a Crusader slogan. This isn't just a personal choice; it’s a clear symbol of Islamophobia from the man overseeing US wars," Nerdeen Kiswani, a Palestinian activist, said on X.

"'Kafir' has been weaponised by far-right Islamophobes to mock and vilify Muslims. It's not about his personal beliefs. It's about how these beliefs translate into policy—how they shape military decisions, surveillance programs, and foreign interventions targeting Muslim countries."

Award-winning investigator and writer Tam Hussain said the tattoo is "not a good look" for Hegseth, especially when the term is being used in the Quran to refer to someone who rejects God.

"To the Muslim world, the tattoo will be seen as an open declaration of Hegseth's enmity towards them, which will be confirmed by the bombing of a hospital in Yemen," Hussain said.

'Anti-Muslim hostility'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has denounced the new tattoo Hegseth got, saying it's "a sign of both anti-Muslim hostility and personal insecurity."

Recommended

"Tattooing the Arabic word kafir–which essentially refers to a person who knowingly conceals or denies fundamental, divine truths–on his body is a sign of both anti-Muslim hostility and personal insecurity," CAIR said in its statement.

"It appears Islam lives so rent-free in Pete Hegseth's head that he feels the need to stamp himself with tattoos declaring his opposition to Islam alongside a tattoo declaring his affinity for the failed Crusaders."

CAIR said that while Hegseth can tattoo himself all he wants, he should keep in mind that he leads the US Army, where thousands of American Muslims are sworn to defend the country.

"You don't see American Muslims running around with tattoos declaring their opposition to Christianity because we are secure in our own faith, we respect the beliefs of our neighbours, and, in any case, most Muslims do not wear tattoos for religious reasons," CAIR added.

Prior controversies

This is not the first time Hegseth has drawn controversy and backlash, especially from Muslims.

On December 1, 2024, the New Yorker published a report that went through Hegseth's past controversies.

One of them cited a complaint from the Concerned Veterans for America employees, claiming that Hegseth shouted "Kill all Muslims" while he was drunk at a bar in Ohio in 2015.

After President Donald Trump, he once again went under the scope due to his "Deus Bult" tattoo, Latin for "God Wills it", a slogan used as a battle cry by the Crusaders as they committed acts of genocide against Muslims and Jews.

Hegseth also has a tattoo of the ‘Jerusalem Cross’. That cross has a long history in Christianity but has lately been co-opted by some far-right groups as a symbol of the fight for Western civilisation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Behind the Flags: How England’s ‘grassroots’ patriotism masks a far-right agenda
By Yousra Samir Imran
Minorities in the line of fire as India’s Modi faces ‘vote theft’ allegations
By Quratulain Rehbar
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
UK Muslims targeted in plot that barely made headlines
By Sunniya Ahmad Pirzada
Myanmar to Gaza: Impotence of courts in preventing genocides and punishing perpetrators
By Natalie Brinham, Maung Zarni
Eight years after genocide, Rohingya still have no way home
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Lucky and alive: How a Rohingya girl survived the Myanmar genocide and became a peace messenger
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Has Canada lost its multicultural image?
Explained: How Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders continues to demonise Muslims
What the Kashmir book ban reveals about India’s democracy
By Anuradha Bhasin
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
Islamophobic, anti-Palestine hate crimes surged by 1,800% in Canada since October 7 — report
What the 2006 Mumbai blasts acquittals reveal about policing and anti-Muslim bias in India
By Quratulain Rehbar
Germany has an Islamophobia problem – and it’s costing Muslim women their lives
By Yousra Samir Imran