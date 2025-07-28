Türkiye has signed an agreement with the United Kingdom as it moves closer to acquiring the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. The inclusion of the aircraft will mark a major step in modernising its air force.

Experts say Türkiye's plan to buy the jets aims to strengthen its defence strategy and adapt to the shifting geopolitical landscape.

Eurofighter Typhoon, regarded as one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world, has been jointly produced by the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy.



“The Turkish Air Force has the operational strength to handle both national and regional threats,” says Kemal Olcar, a military strategist and faculty member at Beykent University.

“However, new state or non-state actors may emerge. The Typhoon’s advanced avionics and multi-role flexibility can provide significant advantages in aerial warfare.”

Türkiye’s defence ecosystem is in a transitional phase, with its current air fleet largely comprised of around 250 F-16 jets.

While these aircraft still perform effectively across regional theatres—including the Balkans, the Caucasus, the Eastern Mediterranean, and North Africa—future threats may necessitate more advanced capabilities, says Olcar.

Ankara has discussed the Eurofighter purchase with European partners for some time. The latest agreement with the UK was a memorandum of understanding, which essentially sets the path for more detailed talks.

“You are importing technology, spare parts, ammunition systems, pilot training, and avionics systems such as radar, helmets, and visibility tools,” says Olcar. “This makes the entire process highly complex.”

Ankara’s plan to acquire 40 Eurofighter jets will demand the full package—aircraft, training, and logistical support—requiring further detailed agreements.

Olcar also pointed out that this acquisition is likely to serve as a stop-gap solution while Türkiye awaits its domestic fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, projected to be combat-ready post-2028.

“This is an interim arrangement until our indigenous platform is deployed. Whether or not we get the F-16 Block 70s or the modernisation kits from the US, the Eurofighter helps maintain Türkiye’s air dominance.”

Olcar also cited the differences and similarities between the Eurofighter and F-16.

“Both are supersonic, but Eurofighter has dual engines and superior agility in short take-offs and landings. It can operate from runways under 100 metres, unlike the F-16, which needs significantly more. However, the Eurofighter comes at a higher cost—around $90 million per unit versus the F-16’s $18 million, and operational costs are roughly three times higher.”

Yet, Olcar argued, these costs could be justified if the aircraft meets Türkiye’s expectations: “Its integration into NATO operations, enhanced interoperability, and deterrent capabilities make it a highly strategic asset. Plus, the Eurofighter's multinational manufacturing roots deepen our industrial ties with key EU states, potentially opening reciprocal defence export opportunities.”