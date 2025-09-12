Europe's biggest airline Ryanair may exit Israel for good, CEO Michael O’Leary warned, citing fee disputes and war-driven travel chaos, a stark sign that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza war is battering Israel’s economy.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, O’Leary said that Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, may exit Israel even after violence related to the war in Gaza recedes, blaming a row over airport fees.

Ryanair flights have been cancelled in Israel due to safety concerns, O'Leary said, adding his airline may walk away from the country for good as it was being "messed around" by airport authorities there.

Earlier in summer, the airline said it would not return to Israel until October 25 in line with many international carriers, which have halted flights due to the conflict in the region.

"I think there's a real possibility that we won't bother going back to Israel," he said.

"Unless the Israelis kind of get their act together and stop messing us around, frankly, we have far more growth elsewhere in Europe," he added.

Ryanair objects to the fact that Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport charges it a higher rate for use of the main terminal when the cheaper low-cost terminal is closed for security reasons, O'Leary said.

He said Ryanair would start flying back to Jordan this month or next.