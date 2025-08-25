The World Health Organization chief has urged Israel to stop attacks on healthcare and called for an immediate ceasefire following strikes on the Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza.

"While people in Gaza are being starved, their already limited access to health care is being further crippled by repeated attacks. We cannot say it loudly enough: STOP attacks on health care. Ceasefire now!" Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on US social media company X.

The statement came after 20 Palestinians, including five journalists and a firefighter, were killed and several others wounded Monday in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

"Fifty others were injured, among them critically ill patients who were already receiving care. The hospital’s main building, which houses the emergency department, inpatient ward, and surgical unit, was hit. The strike damaged the emergency staircase," Ghebreyesus also explained.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex’s buildings with two air strikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.