Trump signs order to determine whether to label some Muslim Brotherhood chapters as 'terrorist'
The State and Treasury Departments are required to submit a report and act within 45 days to formally designate the groups if appropriate.
Trump ordered Rubio and Bessent to review designating Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan. [File] / Reuters
November 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the State and Treasury departments to consider designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as "Foreign Terrorist Organizations" (FTOs) and "Specially Designated Global Terrorists" (SDGTs), the White House said.

The order on Monday tasks the two agencies, in consultation with the attorney general and the director of national intelligence, with assessing chapters in countries including Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan. They are required to submit a report, and if appropriate, act within 45 days to formally designate the groups.

The White House said the move aims to curb the chapters' operational capabilities, cut off financial resources and address threats they may pose to US nationals and national security.

The US hasn't designated the Muslim Brotherhood a "terrorist" organisation. It's not on the State Department's list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

The act is under consideration in the US Congress.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
