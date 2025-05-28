In tears, Palestine's envoy to the UN has delivered an emotional plea to the Security Council, urging immediate action to stop a "genocide" targeting Palestinian children in besieged Gaza.

Saying on Wednesday that Palestinians are "deprived of water, food, medicine for so long and hanging to life by a thread," Riyad Mansour blamed the Council for inaction.

"It is outrageous," he said. "How much more do you want?"

Mansour blamed Israel for trying to create the illusion of allowing aid into the enclave while ensuring that "life cannot actually be sustained in Gaza."

"If Israel wanted aid in, it would open the crossings and allow humanitarian aid to enter immediately and fully in coordination with the UN, including UNRWA (UN agency for Palestine refugees)," he said.

Arguing that Israel wants to displace Palestinians, Mansour said: "The true concern is how to get rid of the Palestinians by killing them, starving them, and destroying others so they have no choice but to leave if they want to live."

He also recounted the tragic case of Dr Alaa al Najjar, the doctor who lost nine of her children while she was on duty.

"If we stop this genocide before she is killed too, Dr Najjar, who was honouring her noble mission as a doctor trying to save lives, saw her children as they arrived at the hospital, their bodies burned and already dead," he said.

"She lost 9 of her 10 children, a horror and trauma the mind cannot comprehend, the heart."