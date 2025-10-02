The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens during Israel's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.
The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the rules of jurisdiction in Article 15 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the rules of duty in Articles 12 and 13 of the Turkish Criminal Code, on the charges of “deprivation of liberty,” “hijacking or seizure of means of transport,” “aggravated robbery,” “damage to property,” and “torture.”
223 international activists detained
A total of 223 international activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid convoy were detained by the Israeli forces, organisers said on Thursday.
The Global Sumud Flotilla said through X that 15 boats were confirmed attacked by the Israeli forces since late Wednesday, as eight others are likely to be or currently under attack.
The flotilla shared on Instagram the names and nationalities of 223 activists aboard the attacked vessels. Meanwhile, the official flotilla tracker showed that 20 vessels have been attacked by the Israeli forces, as 24 others continue their way to Gaza.
Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to a population of nearly 2.4 million, for nearly 18 years, and further tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.
Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.