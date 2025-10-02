The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens during Israel's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday in a statement that an investigation had been launched into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens following an attack carried out by elements of the Israeli navy in international waters against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the rules of jurisdiction in Article 15 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the rules of duty in Articles 12 and 13 of the Turkish Criminal Code, on the charges of “deprivation of liberty,” “hijacking or seizure of means of transport,” “aggravated robbery,” “damage to property,” and “torture.”​​​​​​​

223 international activists detained

A total of 223 international activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid convoy were detained by the Israeli forces, organisers said on Thursday.