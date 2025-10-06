Russian President Vladimir Putin is not yet ready to engage in peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"You see, at the moment the Russian president does not want to negotiate, he wants to bomb and we must oppose this more strongly," Merz told private broadcaster n-tv. "There will come a day when he is ready to negotiate."

The German leader accused Putin of conducting "a hybrid war" against his country and the broader region. "He’s waging an information war against us. He’s waging a military war against Ukraine, and this war is directed against all of us. Russia is an enemy of the political order and stability of our region," Merz said.

Asked about a recent increase in drone incidents in Germany and across Europe, Merz said his government was fully aware of the threat. "We are aware of the threat," he said.

He accused Moscow of trying to instil fear among Europeans but insisted that Berlin would remain firm. "Putin wants to intimidate and instil fear, but we will not be intimidated, and we will effectively defend ourselves against this threat," he said.

Merz said on Sunday he assumed Russia was behind many of the drones sighted over Germany last weekend, including those that disrupted flights at Munich Airport, where operations were suspended and more than 10,000 passengers were stranded.

Tensions over alleged ‘hybrid warfare’