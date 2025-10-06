POLITICS
2 min read
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Chancellor accuses Putin of waging a 'hybrid war' against Europe and vows stronger defence response.
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Chancellor Merz accuses Russia of intimidation and vows Europe will 'not be bullied' / Reuters
October 6, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not yet ready to engage in peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"You see, at the moment the Russian president does not want to negotiate, he wants to bomb and we must oppose this more strongly," Merz told private broadcaster n-tv. "There will come a day when he is ready to negotiate."

The German leader accused Putin of conducting "a hybrid war" against his country and the broader region. "He’s waging an information war against us. He’s waging a military war against Ukraine, and this war is directed against all of us. Russia is an enemy of the political order and stability of our region," Merz said.

Asked about a recent increase in drone incidents in Germany and across Europe, Merz said his government was fully aware of the threat. "We are aware of the threat," he said.

He accused Moscow of trying to instil fear among Europeans but insisted that Berlin would remain firm. "Putin wants to intimidate and instil fear, but we will not be intimidated, and we will effectively defend ourselves against this threat," he said.

Merz said on Sunday he assumed Russia was behind many of the drones sighted over Germany last weekend, including those that disrupted flights at Munich Airport, where operations were suspended and more than 10,000 passengers were stranded.

Tensions over alleged ‘hybrid warfare’

Recommended

German authorities are investigating the incidents amid growing fears of Russian cyber and disinformation campaigns targeting European countries. Merz said the latest developments were further evidence of "hybrid attacks" designed to test Europe’s unity and resilience ahead of next year’s elections.

Moscow has denied any involvement in the drone activity, dismissing Berlin’s allegations as "unfounded and politically motivated".

Relations between Germany and Russia have sharply deteriorated since the 2022 Ukraine war, with Berlin emerging as one of Kiev’s main European backers.

Merz reiterated that Germany would continue to support Ukraine militarily and diplomatically "for as long as it takes".

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding