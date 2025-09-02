A powerful explosion rocked Bannu district in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early Tuesday after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate of the local headquarters of the Frontier Constabulary, police said.

The blast was followed by heavy gunfire and several explosions as militants reportedly entered the security installation, a local police officer said.

He said security forces cordoned off the area, and an operation is continuing against the militants.

A resident said parts of the vehicle were seen scattered along Kohat Road.