BIZTECH
3 min read
Trump threatens China with '200% tariff or something' over magnets
US president accuses Beijing of monopolising rare earth magnets, vows Washington will build domestic supply.
Trump threatens China with '200% tariff or something' over magnets
US president accuses Beijing of monopolizing rare earth magnets, vows Washington will build domestic supply [File] / Reuters
August 26, 2025

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff "or something" on China if it fails to supply the United States with magnets, though he said he believed "we’re not going to have a problem."

"They have to give us magnets. If they don’t give us magnets … we have to charge them a 200% tariff or something," Trump told reporters on Monday as he hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House.

"But we’re not going to have a problem," he added.

Trump accused Beijing of securing a monopoly over the global magnet industry. "China, intelligently went and they took a monopoly of the world’s magnets," he said.

"Nobody needed magnets until they convinced everybody 20 years ago, 'let’s all do magnets.'"

The president said the US could be self-sufficient in magnet production within a year.

"With magnets, we’re going to have a lot of magnets in a pretty short period of time. In fact, we’ll have so many we won’t know what to do with them," he noted.

Tariffs as leverage

Trump pointed to Washington’s decision to block the export of Boeing aircraft parts to China, claiming that 200 Chinese planes were "unable to fly" because Beijing withheld magnets.

"I could have held them back. I didn’t do that because of the relationship I have. And they’re flying. Their planes are now flying," Trump said.

"Therefore, we weren’t given (magnets), but we have a much more powerful thing: That’s tariffs. If we want to put 100 percent, 200 percent tariffs on, we wouldn’t do any business with China."

Recommended

He stressed that while China holds "some" power, Washington has "bigger and better cards."

Trump added, "I think we have a great relationship … At some point, probably during this year or shortly thereafter, we’ll go to China, and I think we’re going to see a magnificent sight. It’s a great country."

RelatedTRT Global - China vs. US: Who has upper hand in the ongoing tariff tussle?

Beijing’s restrictions
In April, China imposed restrictions on exports of rare earth magnets used in wind turbines, electric cars, and MRI scanners, requiring companies to obtain licenses.

The move was widely viewed as retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Some restrictions were later eased under a preliminary agreement.

China continues to dominate the market, producing more than 90% of the world’s rare earth magnets.

The US has sought to cut its dependency, with Apple and MP Materials announcing in July a $500 million investment in a facility to recycle rare earth magnets and bolster domestic supply.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded