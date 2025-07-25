US states are bending over backwards to ensure that American tax dollars continue to finance Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 60,000 people, mostly women and children, in the last 21 months.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a law that scraps financial-risk standards for investments in Israeli bonds by local governments in President Donald Trump’s home state.

Individuals and institutions loan money to the Israeli government through Israel Bonds, a corporation tasked with raising long-term funds mainly from US investors. In return, they receive profits of four to five percent of the original amount every year until the bond matures and the original sum is returned to investors.

To protect local governments against the possible loss of their investments, most US municipalities require that their public funds be invested only in top-rated bonds that pose no risk of default.

But each of the three major global credit rating agencies has downgraded the country’s creditworthiness given the economic and financial risks caused by its 21-month-long expensive war on Gaza.

In fact, credit rating agencies have warned investors that Israel Bonds are at risk of default and a potential “junk” rating.

Moody’s Ratings, for example, noted that the geopolitical risk for Israel has intensified “to very high levels”.

All three major credit rating agencies have placed Israel on a negative outlook. The status indicates that the country faces the risk of a further downgrade in its credit rating in the near future.

The downgrading of Israel as an international borrower made it outright illegal for US states and municipalities to keep investing public funds in poorly rated Israel Bonds.

To circumvent the legal restriction, Florida lawmakers did away with the law altogether, thus allowing the funnelling of unrestricted amounts of taxpayer money into Israel Bonds.

Both houses of the Florida legislature voted unanimously in favour of the bill before Governor DeSantis signed it into law.

According to government records viewed by US publication The Lever, the broker for Israel Bonds that operates on behalf of the Israeli government “lobbied for the first-of-its-kind legislation”.

As a result of previous lobbying efforts, many US states like Louisiana, Indiana, New Jersey, and New Mexico have already done away with legal restrictions on purchasing foreign government bonds.

What are Israel Bonds?

The war in Gaza has put Israel under financial strain. Analysts have attributed the unusually high level of borrowing to Israel’s increased military spending, which has widened the gap between its income and expenses.