ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iranian missiles struck the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa overnight. / Anadolu Agency
June 15, 2025

Israel has reported damage to an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa after Iranian missile attacks.

Iranian missiles struck the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa overnight, damaging pipelines and transmission lines, the Bazan Group—which operates the facility—said in a statement cited by the Times of Israel on Sunday.

The company said that oil refining activities continued, while other facilities halted operations.

It said that no injuries or casualties were reported at the sites, with refining facilities continuing to operate despite a shutdown of some downstream operations.

It said it is examining the impact of the damage on its operations and implications on its financial results.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 10 people were killed and 200 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

