POLITICS
2 min read
Erdogan hopes White House meeting with Trump will contribute to resolving regional conflicts
Turkish President Erdogan announces broad agenda — including trade, investment, defence — for his September 25 meeting with US President Trump, who says talks on Boeing aircraft, F-16 and F-35 jets would be key discussion points.
Erdogan hopes White House meeting with Trump will contribute to resolving regional conflicts
Trump invites Erdogan to White House on September 25. / AA Archive
a day ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he will visit the White House on September 25 for talks with US President Donald Trump, announcing a broad agenda ranging from trade, investment and cooperation in defence industry.

The Turkish leader also hoped the meeting to help halt "wars and conflicts in our region."

"I believe my meeting with President Trump next week will contribute to halting the wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared global peace vision," Erdogan said in Ankara.

He added that the talks would be comprehensive.

"We will discuss trade, investment and the defence industry at the White House," he said.

Trump speaks of 'good relationship' with Erdogan

Earlier, US President Trump confirmed the visit in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively," he wrote.

"President Erdogan and I have always had a very good relationship. I look forward to seeing him on the 25th!" Trump added.

Recommended

Erdogan last visited the White House in 2019 during Trump's first term.

The two leaders maintained close personal ties during 2017–21, but relations were strained over Washington's support for PKK-led SDF terror group in Syria and Ankara’s defence partnership with Moscow.

In 2019, Türkiye acquired Russian S-400 missile defences due to the failure of allies, including the US, to provide adequate air defence capabilities via Patriots.

Instead of addressing Türkiye's legitimate security concerns, Washington retaliated by cancelling an F-35 sale and removing Ankara from the production programme, despite its investments.

Erdogan has positioned the upcoming meeting as an opportunity not only to advance bilateral ties but also to shape the broader regional landscape.

"We will continue to work with the United States to strengthen our cooperation on all matters of mutual interest," he said.

The White House has yet to release a detailed programme for the visit, but officials expect discussions to focus on economic cooperation, defence deals and regional security issues spanning the Middle East and NATO.

The meeting comes as Ankara seeks to balance relations with both Washington and Moscow while presenting itself as a mediator in regional conflicts.

RelatedErdogan and Trump greet each other during NATO leaders’ family photo - TRT World

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'Historic' moment as Syrian flag raised at embassy in Washington after over a decade
Pakistan hints at more defence pacts post-Saudi deal; India implores Riyadh to mind 'sensitivities'
Venezuela demands UN action over deadly US boat attacks
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
Saudi experts and media hail 'NATO-like' defence pact between Islamabad and Riyadh
After US veto, Algeria warns UNSC risks 'third failure' akin to Rwanda, Bosnia genocides
Iran retracts its UN resolution over nuclear site attacks after US threatens to cut IAEA funding
US again vetoes UNSC's Gaza truce call as Israel disregards Palestine occupation deadline
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
US immigration judge orders Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria, lawyers vow appeal
Trump to designate Antifa as 'major terrorist' group
ABC pulls 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' indefinitely after remarks on Charlie Kirk killing