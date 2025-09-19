Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he will visit the White House on September 25 for talks with US President Donald Trump, announcing a broad agenda ranging from trade, investment and cooperation in defence industry.

The Turkish leader also hoped the meeting to help halt "wars and conflicts in our region."

"I believe my meeting with President Trump next week will contribute to halting the wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared global peace vision," Erdogan said in Ankara.

He added that the talks would be comprehensive.

"We will discuss trade, investment and the defence industry at the White House," he said.

Trump speaks of 'good relationship' with Erdogan

Earlier, US President Trump confirmed the visit in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively," he wrote.

"President Erdogan and I have always had a very good relationship. I look forward to seeing him on the 25th!" Trump added.