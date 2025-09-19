Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he will visit the White House on September 25 for talks with US President Donald Trump, announcing a broad agenda ranging from trade, investment and cooperation in defence industry.
The Turkish leader also hoped the meeting to help halt "wars and conflicts in our region."
"I believe my meeting with President Trump next week will contribute to halting the wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared global peace vision," Erdogan said in Ankara.
He added that the talks would be comprehensive.
"We will discuss trade, investment and the defence industry at the White House," he said.
Trump speaks of 'good relationship' with Erdogan
Earlier, US President Trump confirmed the visit in a post on his Truth Social platform.
"We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively," he wrote.
"President Erdogan and I have always had a very good relationship. I look forward to seeing him on the 25th!" Trump added.
Erdogan last visited the White House in 2019 during Trump's first term.
The two leaders maintained close personal ties during 2017–21, but relations were strained over Washington's support for PKK-led SDF terror group in Syria and Ankara’s defence partnership with Moscow.
In 2019, Türkiye acquired Russian S-400 missile defences due to the failure of allies, including the US, to provide adequate air defence capabilities via Patriots.
Instead of addressing Türkiye's legitimate security concerns, Washington retaliated by cancelling an F-35 sale and removing Ankara from the production programme, despite its investments.
Erdogan has positioned the upcoming meeting as an opportunity not only to advance bilateral ties but also to shape the broader regional landscape.
"We will continue to work with the United States to strengthen our cooperation on all matters of mutual interest," he said.
The White House has yet to release a detailed programme for the visit, but officials expect discussions to focus on economic cooperation, defence deals and regional security issues spanning the Middle East and NATO.
The meeting comes as Ankara seeks to balance relations with both Washington and Moscow while presenting itself as a mediator in regional conflicts.