The father of 18-year-old Hassan, who says his son was shot in the head by Israel over two months ago in Gaza while out seeking food, hopes that the reopening of the Rafah border point will save him.

"The Rafah crossing is our lifeline, for patients and for the Gaza Strip," Ibrahim Qlob told Reuters in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where Hassan lies motionless in bed, his eyes covered with bandages.

"I'm waiting. One day passing for me feels like a year."

The injury caused a brain haemorrhage, necessitating the removal of part of his skull. A later infection caused him to lose sight in his right eye, his father said.

Now that a fragile ceasefire is taking hold between Israel and Hamas after two years of Tel Aviv’s genocide, Hassan is just one of 15,600 Palestinian patients in Gaza waiting for evacuation, including 3,800 children, according to the World Health Organisation.

Many like him suffer from injuries sustained during the genocide. Others have chronic conditions like cancer and heart disease, which the decimated health system cannot cope with.

Israeli officials have said the Rafah crossing, previously used for patients to exit via Egypt, would reopen for transfers.

Two sources told Reuters that people could start crossing on Thursday. COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that oversees aid flows into Gaza, said on Wednesday that the date for reopening for people will be announced later.

Nowhere to go

During the genocide, more than 7,000 patients have been evacuated from Gaza, with Egypt taking over half of them.

The rate of transfers slowed, however, when Rafah was shut in May 2024 and Israel seized control.

Since a previous ceasefire collapsed in March, fewer than four patients have exited daily, meaning it would take over 10 years to finish the list, WHO data shows.

"What we need is more countries to accept patients from Gaza, and we need the restoration of all the medical evacuation routes," the WHO's Tarik Jasarevic told reporters this week.

Mohammed Abu Nasser, 32, who survived an Israeli strike on his home in Zeitoun, Gaza City, with severe injuries to both legs, said he has been on the waiting list for over a year.