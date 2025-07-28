Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate” and “unconditional” ceasefire effective from midnight local time, 1700 GMT on Monday, after five days of border fighting.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the breakthrough after hosting peace talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting came after the latest armed conflict along the border began last week, which has resulted in the death of many people, including soldiers, on both sides of the disputed border.

'Sustained peace'

Thai and Cambodian military commanders will hold an official meeting early Tuesday.

Officials from the US and China also attended Monday's meeting.

Anwar, also the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the ceasefire would be a “vital first step towards de-escalation and restoration of peace and security.”

The defence and foreign ministers of Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia will develop a mechanism for the implementation and verification of the ceasefire towards “sustained peace and accountability," said Anwar.

“This mechanism will serve as a foundation for sustained peace and accountability,” he stressed.

“Malaysia stands ready to coordinate an observer team to verify and ensure implementation” of the ceasefire, he added.