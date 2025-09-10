France is engulfed in widespread unrest under the “Block Everything” (Bloquons Tout) movement, a grassroots protest movement that started on social media but has managed to bring the nation to a standstill.

Demonstrations have grown in scale, with nearly 200 arrests reported on Wednesday in the opening hours of the protests, significantly higher than initial tallies of 95.

France deployed on Wednesday some 80,000 police nationwide as protesters in and around Paris built barricades from rubbish bins, blocked schools and roads and pelted police with garbage early in the day.

What is ‘Block Everything’?

The “Block Everything” movement began as a right-leaning initiative but has rapidly broadened to include left-wing and far-left groups, united by a common frustration with what they see as a broken political system.

Its emergence comes amid intensifying political instability, most recently marked by the ousting of Prime Minister François Bayrou following a failed confidence vote over austerity measures.

His successor, Sebastien Lecornu, took office under a cloud of public distrust, becoming President Emmanuel Macron’s seventh prime minister since he took office in 2017 and the third PM within the space of the year.

Lecornu, a conservative Macron protege who most recently served as his defence minister, arrived at the prime minister's residence at midday, where he met with former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who was ousted by parliament on Monday over plans to trim the country's outsized deficit.

The unrest is being driven by widespread anger over proposed austerity cuts, deepening economic inequality, and growing perceptions of democratic backsliding, grievances that echo the sentiments behind the 2018 Yellow Vest protests , but with a broader and more ideologically diverse coalition.

Although unrelated, adding to the unrest, severed pigs' heads inscribed with Macron’s name were found on Tuesday near nine Paris-area mosques , prompting investigations into possible foreign interference.

Authorities anticipate possible sabotage and violent actions targeting infrastructure like oil refineries and transport hubs.

Why is it significant?

The current wave of protests in France reflects not only discontent with individual policies such as pension reforms or austerity budgets but also a broader crisis of confidence in the country’s political institutions.

Many protesters view the political system as increasingly unresponsive, elitist, and structurally incapable of representing ordinary citizens.

This has only been reinforced by Macron's recent governance choices, most notably, the appointment of three prime ministers in less than one year, a rapid turnover that signals chronic instability at the heart of the executive.