The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that Gaza’s current aid distribution system is being run by mercenaries, including what he called “anti-Muslim gangsters.”

Lazzarini stressed that addressing famine in Gaza “requires uninterrupted, at-scale and safe access to people in need wherever they are.”

“The UN, including UNRWA and partners, have the resources and the expertise. Let us do our job,” he said.