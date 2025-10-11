WAR ON GAZA
Hamas will repel aggression if Israel resumes war
Senior official calls the proposal for group members to leave Gaza "absurd," saying negotiations over phase two of the plan will be complex.
Official said the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza deal in Egypt. / Photo: Reuters
October 11, 2025

Hamas is ready to fight back if US President Trump's ceasefire deal unravels and Israel resumes its war in Gaza, a senior official told AFP.

"We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed," political bureau member Hossam Badran said on Saturday.

Badran added that negotiations over phase two of Trump's Gaza peace plan will be complex and difficult.

"The second phase of the Trump plan, as it is clear from the points themselves, contains many complexities and difficulties."

He also said the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza deal in Egypt.

"The matter of the official signing, we will not be involved," adding that Hamas "acted principally through Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during ceasefire talks in Egypt.

Talking about the proposal for Hamas members to leave Gaza under the peace plan, a senior official said:

"Expelling Palestinians, whether they're Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense."

SOURCE:AFP
