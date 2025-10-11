Hamas is ready to fight back if US President Trump's ceasefire deal unravels and Israel resumes its war in Gaza, a senior official told AFP.

"We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed," political bureau member Hossam Badran said on Saturday.

Badran added that negotiations over phase two of Trump's Gaza peace plan will be complex and difficult.

"The second phase of the Trump plan, as it is clear from the points themselves, contains many complexities and difficulties."

He also said the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza deal in Egypt.