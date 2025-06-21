US President Donald Trump’s threats against Iranian leadership have once again raised the prospects of the long-standing Western ambitions of hegemony over the oil-rich, Shia-majority nation located strategically between Central Asia and the Middle East.

Trump demanded “unconditional surrender” from Tehran, in what sounded like a pompous White colonialist leader giving an ultimatum to an economically weak and militarily inferior third-world nation.

But the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei unequivocally rejected Trump’s demand, warning him that if he attacks Tehran or attempts to invade the country of 92 million people, the US and its ally Israel will face “irreparable damage”, signalling that old colonial tactics might no longer work.

Trump’s demand has also made many Iranians recall old Western interventions, which ranged from full-scale occupation to toppling legitimate governments by using military force and covert operations for the sake of securing Western political and commercial interests.

Here is a brief history of Western involvement in Iran over the decades:

British interests

Britain used its military and commercial power to colonise large parts of the world, from the Americas to India and the Middle East, from the 17th century to the early 20th century.

In the late 19th century, Iran’s textile producers and traditional handicrafts found themselves unable to compete with imported Western products, particularly from British-ruled regions, as the then-Shah opened up the country to the West.

But in 1872, when Naser al-Din Shah, the then-shah of the Qajar dynasty, decided to allow a British businessman to collect revenues from various national industries – ranging from roads to telegraphs, mills and factories in return for just 60 percent of the net revenue – both Iranian merchants and clerics got angry. The Iranian shah eventually backed down, overwhelmed by local resistance.

Two decades later, the clerics – traditionally led by top Shia religious authorities known as ayatollahs, merchants and newly-emerged modern intellectuals, made a pact to fight against another British monopoly: on the Iranian tobacco industry.

Their opposition led to a nationwide protest and boycott movement against British commercial interests, primarily its tobacco monopoly, which threatened job security of many Iranians working in the agricultural sector across rural areas.

In December 1891, Mirza Hasan Shirazi, the top ayatollah of the time, issued a fatwa against the use of tobacco across Iran, describing it a grave sin under the circumstances.

Some Iran experts see that this movement laid out the ground for the country’s famous Constitutional Revolution in 1905, which limited the powers of Qajar dynasty rule.

Experts point out that the merchant-cleric alliance – also known as the bazaar-ayatollah cooperation – which showed its increasing influence over Iranian society from the 1870s to 1970s, was instrumental in ousting the Pahlavi dynasty in the 1979 Revolution.

British, Pahlavis and occupation of Iran

In 1921, Reza Pahlavi, an Iranian military officer, overthrew the Qajar dynasty in a coup, marking the start of the reign of the Pahlavi dynasty.

While the Western involvement in the Pahlavi-led coup is still subject to debate, many see signs of British collaboration with the putschists.

In August 1941 British and Soviet forces invaded Iran, judging Reza Shah Pahlavi—who had courted German advisers—too sympathetic to Berlin. They compelled him to abdicate in favour of his 21-year-old son, Mohammad Reza Shah. The younger Pahlavi ruled until the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which erupted over domestic repression and resentment of foreign influence.

Reza Shah’s refusal to expel German nationals and grant the Allies full use of Iran’s rail network prompted the Anglo-Soviet occupation. London and Moscow sought to secure the “Persian Corridor,” a vital supply route linking Gulf ports to Soviet Central Asia.

