The United Nations has warned that more than 700,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since the end of the ceasefire in March, amid ongoing Israeli genocide and repeated illegal evacuation orders.

"Yesterday, Israeli authorities issued another displacement order for parts of Khan Younis for the second time in two days. Our colleagues estimate that more than 50,000 people are in the area slated for displacement," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Monday.

"More than 700,000 human beings have been displaced in Gaza, many have been displaced more than once, and they have no safe place to go," he said.

Dujarric also reported that some Palestinians were killed over the weekend while attempting to collect food.

Hospitals remain overwhelmed with those injured while seeking aid, he added.

"We again clearly condemn the killing of all civilians," he said, citing a World Food Program report that one in three people in Gaza has gone days without eating, putting more lives at risk of starvation.

The UN reiterated its call on Israel to open all crossings into Gaza to allow aid in.

"For the fourth straight month now, the Israeli authorities have not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza," Dujarric said.

"Fuel is a lifeline in Gaza, and Israeli authorities must allow this commodity to enter without any further delay."