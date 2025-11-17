ASIA PACIFIC
Philippines eyes to finalise South China Sea code under ASEAN leadership
Philippines says consensus is emerging with ASEAN and China to complete a South China Sea code under its upcoming leadership.
ASEAN and China are moving closer to consensus on maritime rules. [File photo] / AP
November 17, 2025

The Philippines is hoping a code of conduct for the South China Sea can be completed when it is chair of the ASEAN bloc next year, with a consensus emerging between Southeast Asia and China, its foreign secretary said on Monday.

Theresa Lazaro said the code being negotiated between China and the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations should be legally binding.

ASEAN and China pledged in 2002 to create a code of conduct, but it took 15 years to start discussions, and progress until now has been slow.

"I think there is already a sense among ASEAN and China that a code of conduct will be concluded," Lazaro told a press conference.

"It is indeed our intention and I think it is also the aspiration of all of ASEAN and even China to finish and to come up with the code."

Beijing claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, which it asserts through a fleet of coast guard and fishing militia that some neighbours accuse of aggression and of disrupting fishing and energy activities in their exclusive economic zones.

Starting dialogue between rivals

Tensions between China and the US ally the Philippines have soared in recent years, with both sides accusing the other of territorial infringements.

The United States has repeatedly accused China of "destabilising actions".

Lazaro, who has been appointed ASEAN's special envoy for the conflict in Myanmar, said she hoped to build on the work previous chairs had done to try to start dialogue between warring camps.

ASEAN has grown increasingly frustrated with Myanmar's ruling military over its failure to implement a five-step peace plan it agreed after chaos erupted in the wake of a coup in 2021.

ASEAN members have stressed that dialogue should be the priority over an election that Myanmar's generals plan to hold in December.

The credibility of the vote has been junta's widely expected it to stay in power through proxies.

SOURCE:Reuters
