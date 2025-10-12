WORLD
China, Philippines trade blame over collision in disputed South China Sea
Manila accuses Beijing of ramming a ship, while China says the Philippine vessel ‘illegally entered’ its waters.
The Philippine Coast Guard says the Chinese ship first fired water cannons at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya before striking its stern. (AP Archive) / AP
October 12, 2025

China and the Philippines accused each other on Sunday of responsibility for a collision between their government vessels in the disputed South China Sea, the latest flashpoint in a long-running maritime standoff.

Beijing’s coast guard said two Philippine government ships “illegally entered” waters near Sandy Cay, part of the Spratly Islands, and that one of them “dangerously approached” a Chinese vessel, leading to a collision. China said the Philippines “bears full responsibility” for the incident.

“Chinese ship first fired water cannons”

Manila rejected that version, accusing a China Coast Guard ship of deliberately ramming a Philippine fisheries vessel anchored near Thitu Island, another feature in the Spratly chain. 

The Philippine Coast Guard said the Chinese ship first fired water cannons at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya before striking its stern, causing minor damage but no injuries.

“Despite these bullying tactics and aggressive actions, we will not be intimidated or driven away,” the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement, releasing photos and videos showing Chinese vessels shadowing Philippine ships with water cannons activated.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tensions in disputed waters 

Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels have become frequent in the strategic waterway, which Beijing claims almost entirely despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling rejecting its claims.

The latest clash follows several similar incidents in recent months. In September, a China Coast Guard water cannon attack injured a Philippine crew member near the Scarborough Shoal, and in August, a Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its own coast guard while pursuing a Philippine patrol boat.

Manila has also condemned Beijing’s plans to establish a so-called “nature reserve” on Scarborough Shoal, calling it a pretext for “eventual occupation.”

The South China Sea is one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, carrying more than 60 percent of global maritime trade, and remains a flashpoint for tensions between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors backed by the United States.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
