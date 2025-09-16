China's coast guard accused a Philippine ship of deliberately ramming one of its vessels on Tuesday near Scarborough Shoal, a disputed territory that both countries claim in the South China Sea.

A coast guard statement said more than 10 Philippine government ships coming from various directions entered the waters around the shoal, which is called Huangyan island in Chinese. It said it deployed water cannons against the vessels.

There was no immediate comment from the Philippines. The government in Manila said last week it was filing a diplomatic protest against the designation of a nature reserve at what it calls Bajo de Masinloc.

China and the Philippines have clashed repeatedly around outcroppings in the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety.

The two countries are among several that have competing claims to territory in the waters, which are of strategic importance and home to valuable fishing grounds.

Provocative and egregious