The Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest on Thursday against China’s plan to establish a national nature reserve at the disputed Scarborough Shoal, demanding that Beijing immediately withdraw the move, which Manila described as “illegitimate and unlawful.”
China’s State Council on Wednesday announced approval for the creation of the reserve, with details on the area and size to be released later by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. Beijing’s notice said the “establishment of the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve is an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability and sustainability of the natural ecosystem.”
The Scarborough Shoal, also known in China as Huangyan Dao, is one of many contested features in the South China Sea, claimed by China and several of its neighbours, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan.
In response to Manila’s protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday reaffirmed Beijing’s claim over the shoal, arguing that establishing the nature reserve falls within China’s sovereign rights and is intended to protect the environment.
He stressed that Scarborough has “never been part of Philippine territory as defined by international treaties” and dismissed Manila’s objections as “groundless,” urging the Philippines to stop “provocations” and “spreading disinformation.”
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, however, said the Chinese plan clearly infringes on its rights and interests under international law. “The Philippines urges China to respect the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Philippines over Bajo de Masinloc, refrain from enforcing and immediately withdraw its State Council issuance and comply with its obligations under international law,” it said in a statement.
Manila has repeatedly warned that any Chinese construction activities at Scarborough Shoal—claimed by Beijing, Manila, and Taipei—would constitute a red line.
US reaffirms defence obligations
Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Romualdez, a vocal critic of China’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea, said that although Beijing is depicting its plan as an environmental protection effort, “it’s obviously another maneuvering move by China to justify their 10-dash line claim," referring to China’s claims in the strategic waterway, which it demarcates with dashes on its map.
The Scarborough Shoal has been the scene of frequent showdowns between Chinese and Philippine vessels in recent years, as both try to enforce their claims to the territory. A Chinese navy ship accidentally collided with a Chinese coast guard ship last month while trying to block a Philippine coast guard vessel near Scarborough Shoal.
The United States has no claims in the disputed waters but has repeatedly warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, a longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under armed attack, including in the South China Sea.