Farmers on Crete have clashed with riot police near the Greek island's international airports in a burgeoning protest wave related to an EU subsidy probe.

State TV ERT showed on Monday that dozens of farmers armed with stones and clubs smashing police vehicles stationed to block the protesters from reaching Chania airport.

The police fired tear gas before retreating from the scene, enabling the farmers to overturn a police vehicle.

There were also skirmishes near the island's Heraklion airport after farmers tried to bypass a police roadblock.

Thousands of Greek farmers have since late November blocked highways, mainly in the centre and north of the country, to demand swifter access to EU subsidies delayed by an ongoing probe into multi-million fraud.

Gov’t open to dialogue with representatives

In May, EU prosecutors alleged that thousands of suspects made claims for the land they did not own, and exaggerated the number of livestock on farms.

Greek officials say fraudsters submitted more than $35 million in false claims for Common Agricultural Policy subsidies.