On an unusually balmy January day, Dimitris Marinoglou ploughed his field in northern Greece fearing the worst: that water supplies from neighbouring Bulgaria that have kept his family's crops alive for decades will dry up come summer.

Since 1964, water from Bulgaria's mountains has flowed freely along the Arda River into 50,000 acres (20,000 hectares) of the Evros plain in Greece, under a World War Two reparations agreement between the two countries.

But the deal expired last July and it is not clear if it will be renewed as Bulgaria assesses its own water needs.

The situation highlights just how vital - and precarious - water resources have become in southern Europe where climate change has made summers hotter and rain less frequent. Greece clocked its warmest winter and summer on record last year.

"Nothing can be done without water," said Marinoglou, 32. "We bought equipment, we bought fields, all of this is worth a lot of money."

Anxious Greek farmers blockaded the northern town of Kastanies this week accusing the government of not acting fast enough to secure a deal ahead of summer.

Officials at the Greek energy and environment ministry say political instability in Bulgaria and successive interim governments have stalled talks.

When asked about a deal, Bulgaria's agriculture ministry said in a statement: "It is essential that Bulgaria first and foremost meets its own national water needs ... and thereafter the needs of neighboring countries."