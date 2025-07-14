President Donald Trump has said that the weapons the US would send to NATO to support Ukraine in its war against Russia would include Patriot missile systems and batteries.

"It's a full complement with the batteries," Trump said on Monday when asked whether he would send Patriot missiles specifically, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"We're going to have some come very soon, within days... a couple of the countries that have Patriots are going to swap over and will replace the Patriots with the ones they have."

"It will mean that Ukraine gets its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defence, but also missiles, ammunition," NATO chief Rutt told reporters.

The decision marks one of the most assertive steps of Trump administration against Russia.

The shift in tone comes just days after the Pentagon temporarily halted some shipments to Ukraine, citing concerns over shrinking US stockpiles.

But with Trump greenlighting a fresh tranche of weapons — including Patriot missile systems — reports say deliveries could resume within days.

On Monday, Trump also warned Russia that he will impose "very severe" tariffs against Moscow's remaining trade partners if it doesn't resolve its war in Ukraine within 50 days.

"We're going to be doing secondary tariffs. If we don't have a deal in 50 days, it's very simple. And they'll be at 100 percent, and that's the way it is," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president suggested such levies could feature 100 percent tariffs.

It wasn't immediately clear what products could be targeted.

The plan is "likely to include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow," two sources told Axios news website.

It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to halt military offensive in Ukraine despite being corralled into peace talks by Trump, drawing increasing scorn and anger from the US president.

Moscow has also unleashed record waves of drone and missile strikes over the past few weeks, with the number of Ukrainian civilians killed or wounded in June hitting a three-year high, according to UN figures.

Trump won the election with a promise that he would end wars, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The leader had vowed to withdraw American support from Kiev, but now the president is reportedly willing to share US weapons with European partners who will, in turn, hand them to Ukraine.