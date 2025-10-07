The US Senate has rejected a House-passed Republican stopgap funding bill aimed at ending the ongoing government shutdown, now in its sixth day.

Lawmakers voted 52–42 against invoking cloture on the motion to proceed to the continuing resolution.

Senators voting in favour included Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and John Fetterman, as well as Independent Angus King.

Republican Rand Paul voted against.

Earlier in the day, the Senate also rejected a Democratic bill to extend government funding by a vote of 45–50, leaving both parties without a clear path forward.

Following the vote, US President Donald Trump said he was willing to work with Democrats on health care reform but insisted the shutdown must end before any discussions could take place.

"I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to reopen. In fact, they should open our Government tonight!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.