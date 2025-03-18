The relative calm of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas came to an abrupt end when Israeli military launched dozens of attacks on targets across Gaza early Tuesday.

Palestinian hospital officials say more than 400 people have been killed, including women and children. Israel says the operation is open-ended and expected to expand, raising fears of the 17-month-old war fully reigniting.

Here are some reactions to Israel’s deadly attack:

Türkiye



Türkiye has stated that the mass killing of Palestinians marks a new phase in what it described as the Netanyahu government’s "genocide policy".

"Israel defies humanity through its violations of international law and universal values in the gravest way," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

The statement further warned that Israel’s aggressive actions threaten regional stability at a time when international efforts for peace are intensifying.

"The aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region. It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence," the ministry noted.

Ankara called on the international community to take a firm stance against Israel, urging immediate action for a lasting ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Hamas

Senior Hamas official Izzat Al-Rishq has called on the Arab and Muslim nations, as well as freedom-loving people worldwide, "to take to the streets and public squares, raising their voices in rejection of the resumption of the Zionist genocidal war against the people of Gaza".

"Netanyahu did not stop at preventing food and medicine from reaching them; he also bombed and killed Gaza's children while they were sleeping," Al-Rishq said.

He added that Netanyahu's decision to resume the war on Gaza "is a decision to sacrifice the occupation's prisoners and a death sentence against them".

Al-Rishq called on mediators and world leaders to expose the truth about Israel's actions and hold Netanyahu accountable for reigniting the conflict, emphasising: "Military pressure and brutal Zionist aggression will not succeed in breaking the will of our people and our resistance."

Palestinian Foreign Ministry

A Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement called the Israeli assaults on civilians in the enclave “a disruption of international efforts for Gaza's reconstruction and an Israeli evasion of the ceasefire obligations”.

"Political solutions are the key to achieving calm, stopping the aggression, and restoring the political horizon for resolving the conflict," it added.

"We call for a firm international stance to enforce an immediate cessation of aggression and warn against the occupation's attempts to implement its plans to displace our people," the ministry said.

Yemen

Yemen's Houthis has vowed to escalate its own operations in support of its ally Hamas after threatening to renew attacks on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.

"We condemn the Zionist enemy's resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip," the Houthis' supreme political council said in a statement.

"The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue its support and assistance, and escalate confrontation steps," it added.

Egypt

The Egyptian foreign ministry has called Israel’s deadly overnight air strikes a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

The strikes constitute a "dangerous escalation which threatens to have bring serious consequences for the stability of the region", said the statement from Egypt, which brokered the Gaza ceasefire alongside Qatar and the United States.

UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed shock over the recent Israeli air strikes on Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians, including children and women.