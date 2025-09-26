A Russian and Chinese push on Friday to delay the return of United Nations sanctions on Iran failed at the 15-member UN Security Council after only four countries supported their draft resolution, opening the door for the reimposition of sanctions.

All UN sanctions on Iran are due to return at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0000 GMT) after European powers, known as the E3, triggered a 30-day process accusing Tehran of violating a 2015 deal meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Diplomats had said the resolution to delay sanctions for six months had been unlikely to pass, after last-ditch talks between Iran and Britain, France and Germany failed to break a deadlock.

Nine countries voted no, while two abstained.