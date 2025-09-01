TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to launch 5G network by 2026, tender set for next month
The 5G move is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure, enabling higher data speeds, lower latency, and expanded network capacity.
A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on August 16 officially kicked off the tender process for 5G. (Photo:AA) / AA
September 1, 2025

Türkiye will hold a tender for 5G services on October 16, with the goal of launching the next-generation mobile network in 2026, the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Sunday. 

The move is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure, enabling higher data speeds, lower latency, and expanded network capacity.

A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on August 16 officially kicked off the tender process, with the tender expected to take place on October 16, according to the ministry.

The rollout is part of broader plans to boost emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, virtual reality applications, autonomous vehicles, and smart manufacturing, according to a report by the Information and Communications Technology Authority (BTK).

Varius industries will benefit from the service

Laboratory tests conducted last year demonstrated 5G speeds of 7.5 gigabits per second, while actual networks achieved 4.7 gigabits per second. 

Once deployed, the high-capacity 5G network will be able to transmit data at speeds up to 1 gigabit to more than 20 billion connected devices, while wider bandwidths will support new capabilities across various industries.

The network will also allow carriers to use “slicing” technology, dividing network capacity into segments to allocate resources according to different needs. 

Smart devices will be able to communicate uninterruptedly even while moving at speeds exceeding 500 kilometres per hour (310.6 miles per hour). BTK noted that the 5G network will be more energy-efficient, reducing battery consumption by up to 90 percent.

Currently, 5G is accessible at stadiums of four major Turkish soccer clubs, IGA Istanbul Airport, and approximately 30 facilities, including the Grand National Assembly in Ankara. The full rollout is expected to unlock new opportunities in cloud computing, AI, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and smart city infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
