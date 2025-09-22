WAR ON GAZA
European officials warn Israel over West Bank annexation plans
The warning came after Netanyahu signalled that Israel could annex parts of the West Bank, following the UK, Canada and Australia’s recognition of Palestine.
Netanyahu claimed that countries recognising Palestine were “rewarding terrorism.” / Photo: AA
September 22, 2025

European officials have issued a stern warning to Israel over its declared plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday, several European officials conveyed a sharp message to the Israeli government after it raised the prospect of annexing parts of the Palestinian territory it occupies.

“If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government want to destroy everything that has been built in the Middle East, they will have to bear the consequences,” the officials warned.

The warning followed remarks by Netanyahu, who recently signalled that Israel might move to annex areas of the West Bank in response to decisions by the UK, Canada and Australia to recognise the state of Palestine.

In a video message released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu claimed that countries recognising Palestine were “rewarding terrorism.”

He insisted that Israel has long prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state and vowed to continue doing so.

Netanyahu further boasted that Israel has already doubled the number of illegal Jewish settlements built on occupied Palestinian land and pledged to continue expanding them, declaring that Israel will not allow the creation of a Palestinian state.

