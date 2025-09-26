Starbucks has announced that it will lay off hundreds of staff and close dozens of stores.

The US-based coffee chain said on Thursday that its overall company-operated count in North America will decline by about 1 percent in fiscal year 2025.

"We will end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 total Starbucks locations – company operated and licensed – across the US and Canada," it noted.

It said the firm is reducing non-retail headcount and expenses, "This includes the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 900 current non-retail partner roles and close many open positions."