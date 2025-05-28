Türkiye will play a central role in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone has said, underlining Ankara’s growing strategic weight in the alliance and beyond.

“Türkiye is doing a lot for the alliance. It is the 2nd Army of the alliance. And so, we cannot disregard this,” Dragone said at a press briefing on Wednesday after the 18th Conference of the Chiefs of Staff of the Balkan Countries, held at the Multinational Joint Warfare Center in Istanbul.

He described Türkiye as “a strong pillar, a strong reference, a strong reliable ally,” noting its operational readiness and contributions to missions in conflict zones, including Kosovo, where Türkiye will assume command of NATO’s KFOR mission in October.

“So you get the sense of how important and how strong Türkiye is for us, for the alliance, and how much the alliance relies on Türkiye,” he said.

He also credited Ankara as a key facilitator in diplomacy, especially in the context of Ukraine: “Türkiye will be one of the key actors in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine.”

Turkish UAVs ‘on top’ in battlefield evolution

Dragone also praised Türkiye’s defence innovation, especially in unmanned systems.