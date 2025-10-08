Russia’s lower house of parliament has denounced an agreement with the US on the disposition of its vast stockpile of weapons-grade plutonium left over from thousands of Cold War nuclear warheads.

The State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, said in a statement on Wednesday that the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement was denounced by lawmakers after a bill on the matter was adopted during the parliament’s plenary session.

“The decision is made solely in the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens. We are denouncing an agreement that should have been terminated long ago,” State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin was quoted as saying in the statement about the bill’s adoption.

He also thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry, particularly for leading the work in this regard.

“Those who want to exploit Russia must understand this will not happen. We have a strong president, a responsible parliament, and an effective government,” he added.

Maintaining Russia's obligations under the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement with the United States is no longer acceptable, TASS said, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

"The United States has taken a number of new anti-Russian steps that fundamentally change the strategic balance that prevailed at the time of the Agreement and create additional threats to strategic stability," a Russian note on the legislation withdrawing Moscow from the pact said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who also attended the plenary session, explained to lawmakers that the reason for the suspension of the deal was a “fundamental change in circumstances”, including Washington’s implementation of sanctions on Moscow and NATO’s eastward expansion.