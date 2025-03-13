WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Why can the ICC arrest Duterte but not Netanyahu?
Despite issuing a warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024, he remains free, raising the question: Does justice at the ICC depend on law or politics?
Why can the ICC arrest Duterte but not Netanyahu?
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
March 13, 2025

Who gets arrested? Who walks free?

  • - The ICC prosecutes individuals from countries that signed the Rome Statute.

  • - Israel isn’t a signatory, but Palestine is — allowing the ICC to issue a warrant.

  • - The ICC has no police force and relies on member states to enforce arrests.

  • Justice or double standards?

  • - Western countries often block investigations against their allies.

  • - Germany, France, and the US refuse to arrest Netanyahu, despite legal obligations.

  • - Without enforcement, ICC warrants against powerful leaders remain symbolic.

Does the ICC actually deliver justice?

Recommended

  • - Since 2002, the ICC has issued 60 arrest warrants — only 22 were carried out

  • - 40% of cases remain open because suspects are still at large.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack