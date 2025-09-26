US President Donald Trump has said his administration will impose a 100 percent tariff on "any branded or patented pharmaceutical product" entering the US beginning October 1.

The measure will exempt companies that establish drug manufacturing plants in the US, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He said the exemption applies to projects that have already started, including sites where construction is underway.

"There will, therefore, be no tariff on these pharmaceutical products if construction has started," Trump said.

The announcement marks the latest step in Trump’s effort to pressure multinational corporations to shift production to the US.

His administration has frequently tied trade actions to broader national security justifications.

In a separate post, Trump said the US will impose tariffs of 30 to 50 percent on certain categories of furniture and cabinetry, also starting October 1.

"We will be imposing a 50% tariff on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and associated products, starting October 1st, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture," Trump wrote.

Ongoing US tariff strategy